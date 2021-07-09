'Absolutely Transparent Process': CEC Chandra on Delimitation in J&K

The bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories alongside the effective revocation of Article 370 had set the ball rolling for a delimitation exercise to be carried out in the region.
The Delimitation Commission, which has been delegated with the task of the redrawing of boundaries of electoral constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, culminated its four-day visit to the Union Territory on Friday, 9 July.
The Commission has held conferences with several administrative officials, political parties, people's representatives, and other stakeholders in relation to the imminent delimitation exercise during its tour, which began on 6 July.
"If something was decided earlier then Commission would not have come here. Nothing has been pre-planned by the Commission so far. Before starting our exercise, we wanted to have discussion. We want to have the views of all the persons," he said, adding that any apprehensions in this regard should be dispelled.
CEC Chandra further noted that a draft of the proposal will be prepared taking into account all the demands and recommendations, and will be placed in the public domain for feedback and comments. A final draft will be prepared thereafter.
Commission member Chandra observed that the first full-fledged delimitation commission was formed in 1981 which submitted its recommendation in 1995, using data from the 1981 census. Thereafter, no delimitation has taken place.
He added that as per the Constitutional mandate, data from the latest census, that is the 2011 census, will be taken into consideration for the impending delimitation exercise.
"The Commission is doing its work as per the Delimitation Act and as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act," CEC Chandra said.
The Commission had met with leaders of BJP, Congress and Panther's party among others in Srinagar on 6 July in relation to the delimitation exercise. People's Democratic Party (PDP), however, abstained from the meeting as a mark of protest.
The bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories alongside the effective revocation of Article 370 had set the ball rolling for a delimitation exercise to be carried out in the region.
To carry out the exercise in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of its special status revocation, a Delimitation Commission was set up on 6 March 2020.
The commission is mandated to delimit the constituencies of the Union Territory “in accordance with the provisions of part V of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) and the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 2002 (33 of 2002).”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined