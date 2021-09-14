AAP Takes Out 'Tiranga Sankalp Yatra' in Ayodhya; Sisodia in Attendance



Further, acording to IANS, Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had reached Ayodhya on Monday, a day ahead of the yatra. They also reportedly offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the Hanuman Garhi temple and met with several saints and seers.



The party has already held Tiranga Yatras in Lucknow, Agra and Noida. They also have plans to take out more yatras across other cities ahead of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP).



The party had previously announced that it intends to contest all seats in the UP polls on its own.



Huda Zariwala, a state spokesperson for the AAP has been quoted by NDTV as saying:

"Ayodhya depicts the history and sentiments of people across the country. We believe in 'Ram Rajya' in the true essence... we are anything but the 'B Team' of the BJP. We believe in giving the voters exactly what they deserve.”



Visuals emerging from Ayodhya show large crowds participating in the yatra.