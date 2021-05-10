‘Centre’s Apathy’: Raghav Chadha on Why Delhi Faces Oxygen Crisis

It has been over three weeks since hospitals and citizens have been issuing SOS messages, why is Delhi still facing a shortage of oxygen? Where is the bottleneck?

Delhi needs 976 MT of oxygen every day, calculated based on the formula given to each state by the Central government. We have been putting across this demand to the Centre continuously. At least 18 states had put forward their oxygen requirement demands before the Centre. Out of those 18 states, 17 states got almost as much oxygen as they had demanded. The only state whose demands were not met was Delhi’s. And that is very unfortunate. These are times of pandemic, I don’t wish to play politics but what it certainly appears is that this unfair treatment towards Delhi is probably due to Centre’s apathy towards the NCT.

The second problem is logistics. Delhi, not being an industrial state, does not have its own steel plant or cryogenic tankers. Therefore, it is incumbent on the Centre to provide both oxygen and tankers to ply that oxygen. Without tankers, the allotted oxygen has no meaning.