Aadhar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended Till 30 June; Steps to Link Aadhar With PAN

The deadline has now been extended to 30 June 2023. Image used for representative purposes.
The Income Tax Department has requested all citizens to link their PAN cards with their Aadhaar cards. The organization informed recently they have extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with a PAN card till 30 June 2023.
If anyone fails to do so, their PAN card will be inoperative from 1 July 2023. However, the taxpayers will again have another 30-day window from 1 July 2023 to complete the task but they will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 1,000 under provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
You can reactive the PAN card after the Aadhaar card is linked to the PAN card.
If the PAN card becomes inoperative, the department will not give refunds against such PAN cards and no interest will be paid on any refund for the inoperative period. You should also know that higher tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) will be applied as per the I-T Act.
Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal
Click on “Link Aadhar” in the Profile Section of the dashboard.
Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number.
Select “Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax”.
After you enter the PAN and mobile number, an OTP verification will take you to the e-Pay Tax page.
You can choose AY 2024-25 and select Payment Type “Other Receipts (500)” and click 'Continue'.
The applicable amount will be pre-filled under the 'Others' section.
Complete the payment process and proceed to link your Aadhaar number to your PAN using the e-filing portal.
You can check your PAN-Aadhaar linking status by visiting the Income Tax e-filing portal. Click ‘Quick Links’ on the left side, then select ‘Link Aadhaar Status.’
Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers and click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status.’ Your Aadhaar status will be displayed on the screen.
You will also get a message regarding your linked Aadhaar status.
