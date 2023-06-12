A Step-by-Step Guide on How To Change Address on PAN Card Via Aadhaar Online

Here is how you can change your address on PAN card using your Aadhaar.
(Photo: iStock)
In India, both PAN (Permanent Account Number) and Aadhaar card hold a great importance. A PAN card is a valid document for all your financial transactions while as an Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a proof of your identity besides serving several other purposes like getting a driving license, applying for a passport, opening a new bank account, getting a new SIM card, and more.
Your residential address mentioned on the Aadhaar and PAN card should be same and there should be no mistake in it, if you want to avoid trouble. However, due to any reason, if you want to change the address on your PAN card, you can do it simply by using your Aadhaar.
Here is an easy step-wise guide for you to know how to change your address on PAN card online using an Aadhaar card.
Visit the official website, utiitsl.com.
On the appeared homepage, go to the Our Services and click on PAN Card Services.
Now click on the Change/Correction in PAN Card.
Go to Apply for Change/Correction in PAN Card Details.
Enter your PAN Card number.
Check mark "Aadhaar based e-KYC option (Details of the resident are fetched based on Aadhaar Number from the UIDAI Server)."
Enter all the required details like email ID, Aadhaar number, mobile number, and more.
Hit the submit option.
An OTP will be send on your mobile number and email ID that is linked with your Aadhaar card.
Enter the OTP and Submit.
Your address will be updated according to your Aadhaar card.
Once the process is successful, you will get a confirmation SMS and email on your mobile and email ID respectively.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)