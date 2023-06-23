WhatsApp May Soon Release a 'Message Pin Duration' Feature: Check Details Here

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called 'Message Pin Duration.' Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature called 'Message pin duration.' This feature will allow users to choose a time duration for which messages will stay within chats and groups. Currently, the WhatsApp Message Pin Duration feature is under development and is not available to be released for the beta testers.
With this feature, the users will be able to pin any message within an individual chat or group for a certain time frame making it easy for them to use it for reference in the future without scrolling through the entire conversations.
According to the Wabetainfo, " With this feature, users will have the flexibility to select a specific duration after which the pinned message is automatically unpinned. At the moment, through the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.11 update, we discovered that WhatsApp wants to provide users with 3 different durations: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. As reported within the alert, it is possible to unpin the current pinned message at any time, even before the chosen duration expires, giving users greater flexibility and control over their pinned messages."
With pinned messages feature, WhatsApp intends to help users in keeping the important messages at the top of a conversation and easily accessible so that when they need it, they do not have to go through the entire chats, which will be time consuming.
We think that the new message pin duration feature provides people with a convenient way to ensure timely and relevant information stays visible for a desired period. Once the set time elapses, the message is automatically unpinned, helping to maintain an organized, up-to-date, and clearer conversation, says Wabetainfo.
