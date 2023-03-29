Aadhar-Pan Linking Last Date Extended: How To Check Aadhar-PAN Card Link Status

PAN-Aadhar Link Mandatory Before 31 March.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/AlankitGroup)
PAN-Aadhaar link check status: As we had brought to your notice the previous day that the Tax Department of India has asked the tax payers to get their Aadhaar card linked to their PAN till end of this month, March 2023. But the good news is that the last date to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and the Aadhaar card has now been updated to 30 June 2023.
If the people do not get their PAN cards linked to their Aadhaar but the above mentioned date. All unlinked PAN cards will become inoperative from 1 July 2023. The Finance Ministry notified, "In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions."
Every person who is eligible to have an Aadhaar card and also has a PAN card must link both these cards latest by 31 March as per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act 1961. Taxpayers can also check their PAN-Aadhaar linking status on the Income Tax e-filing portal and by SMS. Below are the steps to check the PAN-Aadhaar linking status.
Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal.
On the homepage, click the ‘Quick Links’ option and then tap on the ‘Aadhaar status.’
A new page will open and you will have to enter the PAN and Aadhaar numbers.
After this the server checks the PAN-Aadhaar link status and informs you via a pop-up message.
The message reads “Your PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar,” if both the cards are linked.
If your PAN and Aadhaar cards are not linked, the message reads, “PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ to link your Aadhaar with PAN.”
If the link is in progress, the message will be, “Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ link on Home Page.”
The Income Tax department has also introduced the option of checking the PAN-Aadhaar linking status through SMS. The taxpayers have to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 and if both the cards will be linked, the message will read, “Aadhaar is already associated with PAN in ITD Database.”
In case the PAN and Aadhaar cards are not linked, the message will say, “Your Aadhaar is not associated with PAN in ITD Database. Thank you for using our services.”
If taxpayers do not get their PAN and Aadhaar cards linked by 30 June 2023 , there will be following consequences:
No refund will be made against such PANs
Interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains operative
TDS and TCS will be deducted at higher rate, as per the Income Tax Act 1961
The PAN card shall be made operative in 30 days after a payment of Rs 1,000.
