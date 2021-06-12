‘A Flight Risk’: Dominica Court Denies Bail to Mehul Choksi

Choksi is facing trial in Dominica for allegedly entering the country illegally from Antigua, where he had been living after fleeing India over the PNB fraud case.

On 2 June, Choksi pleaded not guilty to illegal entry at his court appearance and was denied bail even as his lawyers had claimed that he was forced on a vessel and was abducted.

The Dominican High Court on Thursday, 3 June, had adjourned the habeas corpus hearing of Choksi.

Quoting Antigua News Room, IANS reported that the hearing was adjourned to allow lawyers for Choksi and the Dominican government to agree on the language to be used with respect to the injunction filed to prevent his removal from Dominica.