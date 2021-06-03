Antigua Wants Choksi to be Sent to India From Dominica: Report

“Choksi has become Dominica's problem at this time. If he finds himself in Antigua, the problem reverts to Antigua and Barbuda. The preference of the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda is for Choksi to be repatriated to India from Dominica,” it added, reported IANS.

Earlier, Browne had remarked that Choksi will not be accepted by the Antigua and Barbuda, adding that he should be immediately deported to India.

Meanwhile, Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal told ANI, “The case is pending in Dominica court. It'll decide whether he is in illegal custody or not. Then it'll be decided whether to send him to Antigua or India.”