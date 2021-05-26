Choksi in ‘CID Custody’ in Dominica, To Be Handed Over to Antigua
Mehul Choksi had been reported missing earlier. Reports now say that he was trying to flee to Cuba.
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica, media reports from Antigua and Barbuda said on Monday, 26 May.
Choksi had been reported missing earlier. Reports now say that he was trying to flee to Cuba and will be handed over to the Antiguan authorities.
His lawyer Vijay Aggarwal told news agency ANI on Wednesday, "I have spoken to his family, and they are happy and relieved that his whereabouts are now known. Efforts are being made to speak to him so that one can (get to) know the clearer picture of how he was taken to Dominica."
Choksi, an accused in the over Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi, has been residing in Antigua and Barbuda since 4 January 2018.
