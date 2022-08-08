92-Year-Old Man, Separated During Partition, To Reunite With Nephew in Pakistan

A 92-year-old man hailing from Punjab will reunite with his nephew from Pakistan on Monday, 8 August, 75 years after they were separated at the time of Partition, and many of their relatives were killed in the communal violence.

Nonagenarian Sarwan Singh will be meeting his brother's son Mohan Singh at the historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan.

"Nana ji (Sarwan Singh) was quite happy today when he was going to meet his nephew at Kartarpur Sahib," Parvinder told PTI over the phone.