80% Cases in Punjab Found to Have UK Variant: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday, 7 April, said that 80 percent of COVID-19 cases in Punjab are due to the UK variant of the virus — this has been confirmed though genome sequencing.

Genomic sequencing is a test determining the precise genetic information a virus is carrying, by looking at the way viruses mutate, multiply, and spread.

“The reasons behind the recent surge could be gatherings like marriages, local body elections, and farmers' protests,” he added. The Union minister in his meet addressed health ministers of 11 states, ANI reported.