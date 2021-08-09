8 Dead As Truck Rams Into Hut in Gujarat's Amreli; CM Announces Compensation

As many as 8 people were killed when a truck smashed into a hut in Badhada village of Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday, 9 August. Representative photo of a truck.
As many as 8 people were killed when a truck smashed into a hut in Badhada village of Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday, 9 August.
Two children, aged 8 and 13, who were sleeping in the shanty, have also reportedly died in the accident, which took place at 2:30 am, news agency PTI reported.
Two more children have suffered critical injuries in the accident, and were rushed to the Amreli civil hospital for treatment, India Today reported.
A total of 10 people were sleeping in the roadside hut when the truck rammed into it. The driver of the truck, which was adapted to lug a crane, had fallen into a slumber, leading to the tragedy, PTI reported.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took to Twitter to convey his condolences for the deceased. He also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the victims.
Amreli district's Collector has been directed to immediately investigate the whole incident and send a report, CM Rupani further indicated.
(With inputs PTI and India Today)
