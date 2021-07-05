Karni Sena Chief's New Speech Targets 'Love Jihad'

Haryana BJP spokesperson and Karni Sena Chief Suraj Pal Amu, who had earlier stoked controversy by allegedly endorsing communal lynchings in a mahapanchayat in Haryana's Indri, has delivered another controversial speech, this time at a congregation in Pataudi.

In a gathering, which had been called to discuss the matter of religious conversion, 'love jihad', and population control, Amu clearly asserted his opposition to inter-faith marriages.

Amu also targetted late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and his son and actor Saif Ali Khan for indulging in inter-religious marriages.

This is Amu's second controversial speech with communal overtones that has gone viral in a little over a month.