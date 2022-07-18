6.5-Foot Tall Statue of Sidhu Moose Wala Unveiled in His Native Village of Moosa

A statue of deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was unveiled at his native village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 17 July.

While unveiling the 6.5-foot tall statue, Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh broke down and said that it was “unfortunate to see him in stone at 28,” The Times of India reported.

The statue was taken to its installation spot, located within the singer’s fields, on his favourite 5911 tractor, the report added.

Moose Wala’s fans praised his statue almost 50 days after the iconic Punjabi singer was tragically murdered by multiple shooters.