'What Was His Fault,' Asks Moose Wala's Father; Supporters Throng 'Antim Ardas'
Scores of people congregated in Punjab's Mansa to deliver the last prayers for the singer.
Scores of people congregated in Punjab's Mansa on Wednesday, 8 June, to offer the last prayers for late singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his Antim Ardas and bhog ceremonies.
Addressing the gathering, Moose Wala's parents expressed profound grief, with the late singer's father saying, "I do not know what mistake my son made."
- 01/02
(Photo: Sandeep Singh/ The Quint)
- 02/02
(Photo: Sandeep Singh/ The Quint)
Images from the district's Baharli Anaj Mandi captured people setting up stalls to sell posters, serving water, and organising langar for the attendees amid elaborate security arrangements.
A blood donation drive was also conducted at the site.
- 01/02
(Photo: Sandeep Singh/ The Quint)
- 02/02
(Photo: Sandeep Singh/ The Quint)
'I Will Accept God's Verdict': Moose Wala's Father
Speaking to the attendees, who stood up as Sidhu Moose Wala's parents walked on stage, the parents began by thanking people who stood with them in this moment of grief and shared their pain.
"I will try to keep Sidhu Moose Wala alive till my last breath. He will always live amongst you through his music," Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh Sidhu said.
"I will try to get direction from Guru Sahibs to lead my new life. I accept god's verdict," he told the gathering.
Lamenting his son's death, he added, "Sidhu led a simple life like other boys. Even after becoming successful, he never carried a wallet and asked me for money. On 29 May, when I was at home, Sidhu said that he was going out to drink juice."
"I do not know what mistake he made, I feel bad when I hear fabricated stories about Sidhu," his father repeated.
Moose Wala's mother Charan Kaur also addressed the gathering and recalled the "dark day" when her son passed away.
"The way people turned out in our support made us feel like Shubh (Sidhu Moose Wala) is still around us," she expressed.
Appealing for justice, Sidhu's father said that he will turn to the people if justice is not delivered.
'Plant a Tree for Sidhu,' Says Mother Charan Kaur
Moose Wala's mother went on to shed light on the pollution levels of the state and urged people to plant a tree in remembrance of her son.
Following the appeal, as Moose Wala's 'Antim Ardas' reached its end, slogans of 'Bhagwant Mann Murdabad, Punjab Sarkar Murdabad' could be heard at the venue.
Admirers Reach Mansa From Faraway Districts
Moose Wala's admirers on Wednesday, arrived at Mansa from neighbouring cities like Haryana's Kurukshetra and Punjab's Gurdaspur, and from other states to pay their respects to the beloved figure.
People waited in endless queues from 10 am, to bow in front of the Guru Granth Sahib at Moose Wala's bhog ceremony.
- 01/03
(Photo: Sandeep Singh/The Quint)
- 02/03
(Photo: Sandeep Singh/The Quint)
- 03/03
(Photo: Sandeep Singh/The Quint)
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.
The murder came a day after Punjab Police curtailed Moose Wala's security cover, along with that of 423 others as part of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's crackdown on VIP culture.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.