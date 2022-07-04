Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Two 'Most-Wanted' Bishnoi-Brar Gang Shooters Arrested

Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs have been arrested by Mohali Police.
(Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Two of the most-wanted members from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang alliance have been arrested, including one of the 'main' shooters accused of gunning down Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the Delhi Police Special Cell said on Monday, 4 July.
The two, identified as Ankit and Sachin Bhiwani, were arrested from near the Kashmere Gate Bus Stand in Delhi around 11:05 pm on Sunday, the Delhi Police said.
Sachin Chaudhary alias Sachin Bhiwani was reportedly handling the operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan and is said to have harboured four of the eight shooters in the case.
He also has a case registered against him in Churu, Rajasthan.
The police said that they retrieved two pistols along with cartridges, three Punjab Police uniforms and two mobile handsets with a dongle and a sim from the arrested.
The singer-politician was fatally shot on 29 May by unidentified men near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district.
The police have made multiple arrests since Moose Wala's murder.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria from Delhi in connection with the Moose Wala's murder.
Two of the shooters who killed Moose Wala allegedly belonged to Bhagwanpuria's gang.
Bhagwanpuria, 38, hails from Punjab's Bhagwanpur village and is said to be close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Earlier, the Delhi Police nabbed the two "main shooters" who allegedly gunned down Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa on 29 May.
One of the shooters named Priyavrat, alias Fauji, was in contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the right-hand man of Bishnoi, as per the police.
Fauji was nabbed along with another shooter named Kashish, alias Kuldeep, from Gujarat's Kutch district.
Another accused, a facilitator named Keshav Kumar, was also arrested. Kumar allegedly accompanied the shooters to Punjab's Mansa on the day of the murder, and later during reconnaissance. He also received the shooters in an Alto car after the incident.
The police had also found a consignment of weapons, including eight grenades, nine electric detonators, three pistols, and one assault rifle.
Fauji and Kashish are among the eight shooters who have been charged with the popular Punjabi singer's murder.
