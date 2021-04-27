5-Star Hotel Turned to COVID Facility for Delhi HC Judges 

Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate Geeta Grover put in an order on Monday, 26 April giving the nod to convert 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel into a COVID-care facility for judges of Delhi High Court, judicial officers and their family members.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed Primus Hospital to run the healthcare facility for not greater than Rs 5,000 per patient per day, for its medical services to patients inclusive of all consumables, services of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and nursing staff etc as per the norms.
As per the order, the hospital must provide for any shortage of hotel staff, and services like housekeeping, disinfection and food for patients shall be provided by the hotel at a price not greater than Rs 5,000 for five-star hotel and Rs 4,000 for four/three star hotel per day per person.
The order said that the hospital will charge the patients and make a payment to the hotel. After mutually deciding rates, the hospital may also accommodate their doctors, nurses and other paramedical staffers at their own expense after mutually deciding the rates.
Dinesh Kumar Meena, Executive Magistrate, New Delhi District, as per IANS has been directed to coordinate with the Primus Hospital and the hotel authorities for setting up of the facility.
This comes as several hospitals in the national capital and other parts of the country have been sending out SOS calls pleading for oxygen supply as they struggled to cope with COVID patients requiring the life-saving gas.
New Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital on Saturday, 24 April, said that 20 people had died while in care due to oxygen shortage, reported ANI. The hospital added that its oxygen supply would only last half an hour now. Delhi’s Moolchand hospital sent out an urgent SOS call, stating that it had less than two hours of oxygen support remaining.
As Delhi grapples with an acute shortage of oxygen, the Centre and the Kejriwal government are at loggerheads over the setting up of eight oxygen plants, which had been sanctioned under the PMCARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund last year.
While appealing to other states to not restrict the supply of oxygen to Delhi, the high court categorically stated that such intervention in the supply of oxygen would amount to endangering hundreds of human lives.
As the healthcare system struggles to handle the second wave of COVID and many states imposing night curfews and strict restrictions to control the movement of people, hundreds of migrant workers in different areas of the country were seen rushing to bus stops and railway stations in the hope of getting home.
Several crematoriums in the country have been reporting long queues and are working overtime to cope with the surge in the number of deaths from India’s accelerating COVID-19 outbreak.
Published: 27 Apr 2021,09:44 AM IST