‘Beyond Heartbreaking’: WHO Chief on COVID Situation in India

The COVID-19 situation in India, which has been breaking all records with a deadly second surge, is “beyond heartbreaking”, said the World Health Organisation chief on Monday, 26 April.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, “WHO is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies.”

He said, apart from transferring more than 2,600 of its experts from various programmes to work with Indian health officials, the UN body is sending, among other things, "thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies".