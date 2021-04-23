Kaafi Real Paucity of Achhe Din and Oxygen for COVID Patients

As COVID cases in India continue the steep climb, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of achhe din is far from the country’s reality.

The acute oxygen shortage, as well as dire paucity of medical infrastructure and medicines to support COVID patients has been widely criticised as a misgiving of the present BJP-led government.

In an interview with Moneycontrol dated 20 April, Siddharth Jain, Director of Inox Air Products, stated that the current demand for oxygen in India is 5,000 metric tonnes per day (MTPD). The current manufacturing capacity in India is 7,200 MTPD.