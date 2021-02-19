3 Militants, 1 Cop Killed in Encounters in J&K’s Shopian & Budgam

Three local militants, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit, were killed and one police officer was martyred on Thursday, 18 February night, in two separate encounters in Budgam and Shopian, said Jammu and Kashmir officials on Friday, 19 February.

In what seems to be back-to-back operations launched on Thursday night, jointly carried out by the Army, police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), three militants were staked out and killed in Badigam area of Shopian.

So far, two AK 47 Rifles and a pistol have been recovered from the terrorists at the encounter site, reported ANI.