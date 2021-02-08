UAPA Slapped on Father of Youth Gunned Down in Lawaypora Encounter

Seven people were booked on Sunday, 7 February under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Jammu and Kashmir police, which includes the father of the youth who was gunned down in the Lawaypora encounter.

16-year-old Athar Mushtaq was among the three who were killed in an alleged encounter in Srinagar’s Lawaypora, on 30 December. His family has been protesting since the past month for the return of the teenager’s body.