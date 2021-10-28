3 Students, Nabbed for 'Pro Pak’ Posts After T20, Attacked Outside Agra Court

Videos circulated on social media on Thursday, 28 October, showed a number of lawyers heckled three Kashmiri students, who had previously been arrested in Agra over 'anti-national' sloganeering after the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

The three students, who had been presented in the court on Thursday, were attacked at the civil court in Agra, as they were being escorted from the court premises into a police van by several police personnel.

The hecklers can be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Pakistan Murdabad' as they try to break past the police and beat the youths.