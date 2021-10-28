3 Students, Nabbed for 'Pro Pak’ Posts After T20, Attacked Outside Agra Court

Videos circulated on social media on Thursday, 28 October, showed a number of lawyers heckled three Kashmiri students, who had previously been arrested in Agra over 'anti-national' sloganeering after the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match.
(Photo: Video Screengrab/Accessed by The Quint)
The three students, who had been presented in the court on Thursday, were attacked at the civil court in Agra, as they were being escorted from the court premises into a police van by several police personnel.
The hecklers can be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Pakistan Murdabad' as they try to break past the police and beat the youths.
The three students were also booked for sedition, and remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday.
Three Kashmiri students of Agra's Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus college were arrested on Tuesday, 27 October, for allegedly posting stories on social media "in favor of Pakistan" after the country's 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
The youths have been booked under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code:
153A: Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony
505 (1) (B): Making, publishing, or circulating any statement, rumour, or report with intent to cause fear or alarm in the public
124A: sedition
The students have also been charged with 66F of the Information Technology Act (punishment for cyber terrorism).
