Most Cases of Crimes Against SCs in 2020 Reported From UP: NCRB Report
Uttar Pradesh, which had 12,714 cases, was followed by Bihar (7,368), Rajasthan (7,017), and Madhya Pradesh (6,899).
Crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes increased by over nine percent in the country from 2019 to 2020, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released on Tuesday, 14 September, revealed.
A total of 50,291 cases were registered for crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs), showing an increase of 9.4 percent over 2019's 45,961 cases. The total number of such cases in 2018 was 42,793. The crime rate registered also showed an increase from 22.8 in 2019 to 25.0 in 2020.
A significant increase from 2019 was witnessed in states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, with Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh also seeing an increase.
Most cases in 2020, however, were reported from Uttar Pradesh (12,714), Bihar (7,368), Rajasthan (7,017), and Madhya Pradesh (6,899).
Most cases reported in 2020 were that of simple hurt (16,543), with 5,674 cases pending investigation from 2019. In addition, there were 3,373 new cases of assault on women (with the intent to outrage her modesty), 1,587 cases of grievous hurt, 1,119 cases of attempt to murder, 855 cases of murder, 849 cases of kidnapping and abduction. The 3,372 rapes that were reported included 1,055 cases of children. There were also reports of 3,788 cases of criminal intimidation and 1,445 reports of riots.
Crimes Against STs Increased by 9.3% From 2019 to 2020
Meanwhile, a total of 8,272 cases were registered for committing crimes against Scheduled Tribes (STs), which increased by 9.3 percent over 2019's 7,570 cases. The registered crime rate also increased from 7.3 percent in 2019 to 7.9 percent in 2020. The total number of cases reported in 2018 was 6,528.
Madhya Pradesh witnessed a significant increase, from 1,922 cases in 2019 to 2,401 cases in 2020. Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana also saw an increase in cases from 2019.
There were 2,247 cases of simple hurt, 885 cases of assault on women, 172 cases of murder, 148 cases of kidnapping and abduction, 144 cases of attempt to commit murder. Out of the 1,137 cases of rape, 456 was that of children. Around 409 cases of criminal intimidation and 197 cases of riots were also reported.
After Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan (1878), Maharashtra (663), Telangana (573), and Chattisgarh (502) saw the most number of new cases in 2020.
