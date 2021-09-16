Most Cases of Crimes Against SCs in 2020 Reported From UP: NCRB Report

Crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes increased by over nine percent in the country from 2019 to 2020, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released on Tuesday, 14 September, revealed.

A total of 50,291 cases were registered for crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs), showing an increase of 9.4 percent over 2019's 45,961 cases. The total number of such cases in 2018 was 42,793. The crime rate registered also showed an increase from 22.8 in 2019 to 25.0 in 2020.

A significant increase from 2019 was witnessed in states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, with Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh also seeing an increase.