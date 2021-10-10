Rajya Sabha Rejig: 28 MPs Shifted From Existing Panels Due to Low Attendance

In an annual reshuffle, 28 Rajya Sabha MPs have been shifted from the existing panels due to poor attendance.

A total of 50 Rajya Sabha members have been placed in new committees, reported Hindustan Times.

According to a senior Rajya Sabha official, it is the first time that at least 28 members have been shifted out of their existing panels.

"This includes 28 members who had poor attendance in the meetings of committees held during 2020-2021. 12 of these 28 members didn't attend any meetings in the last one year due to COVID-19 or elections," he added.