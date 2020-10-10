20 Lakh Fine Imposed on FICCI For Violating Dust Control Norms

The Delhi government has imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on FICCI for violating dust control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg. | (Photo Courtesy: FICCI)

The Delhi government has imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for violating dust control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg, reported PTI. According to an official order, they have been given up to 15 days to deposit the environment compensation. They have also been asked to stop any demolition activity without installing an anti-smog gun at the project site. The order comes after amid rising concerns of Delhi’s air pollution especially with the onset of the crop-burning season and incoming winters.

On 9 October, CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the Delhi government has taken a decision to build a smog tower in the capital’s Connaught Place to fight the pollution crisis, touted to be worth Rs 20 crore.

‘Serious’ Guideline Violations

Environment Minister Gopal Rai had remarked on Friday that serious violations had been observed at the FICCI campus. Delhi Pollution Control Committee had earlier asked FICCI to stop work at the demolition site, since they had failed to install anti-smog guns, which are mandatory at construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square meters. They had also left the demolition waste uncovered.

“There are 39 sites having 20,000 sqm of area in Delhi. Six of these sites do not have anti-smog guns and have been told to stop work,” Rai stated.

If FICCI goes ahead with the demolition activity, “legal and financial action will be taken against the contractor.” "Similar action will be taken against contractors at large sites violating dust control norms despite several warnings. No one will be spared,” Rai added.