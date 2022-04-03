2 Labourers From Punjab's Pathankot Shot at by Terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

Two non-locals were shot at by terrorists in South Kashmir's Pulwama on Sunday, 3 April, as per the police.

The two, who were injured in the shooting in Litter area, are labourers hailing from Punjab's Pathankot. A case has been registered against the terrorists who had fired at the two, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"At about 7:15 pm, terrorists fired upon two non-local persons namely Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh – both residents of Pathankot, Punjab, at Nowpora in Litter area of Pulwama," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.