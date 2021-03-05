TN Women Cops Meet DGP, Seek Justice For Sexually Harassed Officer

In a significant display of solidarity, 10 women IPS officers from Tamil Nadu met Director General of Police JK Tripathy at the police headquarters in Chennai, on Thursday, 4 March, demanding action against the special DGP who has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman IPS officer.

They further demanded action against a Superintendent of Police, who stopped her vehicle at Chengalpattu and coerced her to refrain from reporting the incident, when she was headed to the DGP office to submit her complaint.