CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal Announce Grants of Rs 1,125 Crore in Punjab

(Photo Courtesy: X/@AamAdmiParty)
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced grants of Rs 1,125 crore during the 'Vikas Rally' on Sunday ,18 December, to support the development of the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.
CM Mann stated that the gathering was not a political rally but a celebration of development in Punjab.
"None of the previous governments had ever given Rs 1,125 crore to Bathinda for its development. Similar packages were given to Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur districts by the Mann government for their comprehensive development, and now Bathinda has been chosen," said Kejriwal while addressing the gathering.
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal also said that these funds would be used for modern schools, hospitals, and other facilities. He further called on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress leadership to list any development work that they have done in the past 75 years. "Contrary to this, Mann has taken several pro-people initiatives in the past more than 18 months of his tenure," said Kejriwal.
Kejriwal stated that the state government is providing free and uninterrupted power to the people, along with other facilities, to boost the state's development and prosperity.
