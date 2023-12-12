AAP MP Sandeep Pathak Urges Centre To Release Allocated Funds For Punjab

Sandeep Pathak, AAP MP.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak highlighted the matter of pending funds for Punjab in Parliament on Monday, 11 December, and asked the Central government to release them.
Pathak claimed that the BJP-led Central government has withheld funds intended for Punjab, arguing they belong to the people of Punjab and should be released immediately.
“The Centre owes Punjab an outstanding amount of Rs 5,500 crore under the RDF (Rural Development Fund). This fund is used for the construction and maintenance of roads in the state's rural areas and mandis, directly impacting the agricultural sector," said Pathak.
Pathak added that the Central government suspended these funds due to previous governments' misuse of them for other purposes and stated that Rs 621 crore is also pending under the National Health Mission (NHM).
"The central government is refusing to release these funds, citing that they're not meant for Aam Aadmi Clinics. This money is meant for medicines, medical equipment, and district and sub-district government hospitals. Therefore, the central government's withholding of these funds is inappropriate," he added.
Pathak clarified that NHM funds are not being used for Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab, as the state government has its own allocation for them.
“Apart from this, the central government is withholding Rs 850 crore meant for the MDF (Market Development Fund) and Rs 1,800 crore for the SAF (Special Assistance Fund). Collectively, this amounts to nearly Rs 8,000 crore, which rightfully belongs to Punjab and its people,” said the AAP MP.
