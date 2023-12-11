Punjab CM Launches Doorstep Services Under ‘Bhagwant Mann, Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar'

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launched a citizen-centric model in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, aiming to replicate this model across the country.
(Photo: X/@AAPPunjab)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar' scheme on Sunday, 10 December. The scheme aims to provide 43 services at people's doorsteps.
“This is a historic day as an impossible thing has been made possible in the state by an honest government,” said CM Mann, addressing the gathering. Bhagwant Mann noted that in order to bring in a new era of open and responsive governance, the state has embraced Kejriwal's Delhi model.
Punjab CM launched a citizen-centric model in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, aiming to replicate this model across the country.
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal announced that with the launch of a new scheme, approximately 99 percent of government services will be made available at people's doorsteps. “People don’t have to face harassment in government offices for their routine administrative work,” he said.
“This is a real tribute to the great martyrs and forefathers of the country and a step forward towards realising their dreams,” said CM Kejriwal. He also stated that a scheme was initiated in 2018 to assist people in Delhi, but claimed that no other government in the country has replicated this except Punjab.
Giving an example, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that individuals can obtain caste, income, birth, and death certificates without visiting a government office by dialing helpline number 1076. The employee will ask about work, prepare necessary papers, and schedule a meeting at the convenience of people.
CM Arvind Kejriwal said that if the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and Punjab can start this scheme, then why did the governments of other parties not start it in 75 years? Giving information about the government work to be done under this scheme, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that there will be 43 types of work in it, in which more than 80 services can be obtained sitting at home.
CM Bhawant Mann said, "This scheme will take some time initially in the whole of Punjab, because for this, all the employees will have to give full training, and some necessary preparations will also have to be made to make the process easier. Ludhiana has been chosen first for this scheme, as it is the centre of Punjab. The service that will start from here will gradually go to the whole of Punjab."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)