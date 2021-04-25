Will Deploy COVID Supplies, Support for India: Top US Officials

However, several voices have joined in to demand help for India.

US Chamber of Commerce, a powerful trade body, had urged the Biden administration to give vaccines and life-saving support to countries like India and Brazil, in a statement on Friday.

Several senators and political representatives, such as Senator Ed Markey from Massachusetts and Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib, also urged the US President to ensure help for India.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said that they were “working closely with Indian officials at both political and experts' level to identify ways to help address the crisis”.