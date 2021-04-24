US to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Janet Woodcock, head of Food and Drug Administration in a joint statement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, "We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older.”

CDC head Rochelle Walensky, in a statement said that ‘exceptionally rare events’ of clotting were found. He also said that the regulators will continue to observe the rollout of the J&J vaccines, reported AFP.