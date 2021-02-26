UP Legislative Council Passes ‘Love Jihad’ Bill Amidst Outrage 

Uttar Pradesh’s Legislative Council on Thursday, 25 February, passed the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly known as the ‘Love Jihad’ bill, amidst opposition by members.

The bill was passed by voice vote in the 100-member UP Legislative Council, a day after it got the nod in the Assembly, reported news agency PTI.

The bill was tabled in the Upper House, where Leader of Opposition Ahmed Hasan of Samajwadi Party and Congress’s Deepak Singh asked for it to be sent to a select committee after pointing out key shortcomings, added the report.