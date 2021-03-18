Driver Slams Brakes to Avoid Mishap, Train Moves 35 Km Backwards

After developing a technical glitch, a train which was on its way from Delhi to Uttarakhand’s Tanakpur district, rolled backwards for over 35 kilometres and stopped in Khatima, around 330 kilometres from the national capital.

The incident happened when an animal strayed onto the railway tracks and the driver of the Purnagiri Janshatabdi Express had to slam the brakes to avoid an accident, after which he lost control and the entire train started moving backwards.