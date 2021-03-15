IRCTC Resumes Luxury Train ‘Golden Chariot’ From Bengaluru

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Sunday, 14 March, resumed operations of its luxury train ‘Golden Chariot’. The train started from Yesvantpur Bengaluru Railway Station for the 6-Night/7-Day tour – “Pride of Karnataka” trip.
“Vacation times are back now. The Golden Chariot Train embarked on its 6Nights/7 Days "Pride of Karnataka" itinerary from Yesvantpur Bengaluru Railway Station today amid traditional Indian welcome and hospitality to the picturesque landscape & destinations of South India,” the IRCTC tweeted.
IRCTC has scheduled two trips, departing from Bengaluru – ‘Pride of Karnataka’ and ‘Jewels of South’. The trips will cover various destinations in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Goa, before returning to Bengaluru.
Pride of Karnataka : This will be a six-night/seven-day journey. The inaugural trip commenced on 14 March. It will cover the jungles of Bandipur, the palace town of Mysuru, the Halebid temples, the Chikkamagaluru estates, Goa’s beaches, and the UNESCO world heritage sites of Badami Caves, Pattadakal temples and the ruins of Hampi Palace.
Jewels of South: This trip will cover some ‘jewels of south India’. This will include temples of Thanjavur and Chettinad, and a houseboat cruise on Kerala’s backwaters. The inaugural trip will commence on 21 March.
