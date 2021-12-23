UP Court Orders FIR Against Salman Khurshid for Comments on Hindutva in His Book

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Wednesday, 22 December, has ordered the police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress leader Salman Khurshid for his comments comparing Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram terrorist groups in his book Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi ordered the Bakshi Ka Talab police in-charge to register an FIR and send a copy “within three days..