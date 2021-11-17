'Book Aims To Promote Religious Harmony': Salman Khurshid on 'Hindutva-ISIS' Row

Veteran Congress leader and senior lawyer Salman Khurshid, who had recently found himself embroiled in a controversy over his book Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times, has said that his book aims to promote communal harmony.
Khurshid's book on Ayodhya has come under the fire for comparing ‘Hindutva’ groups to radical Islamic terror outfits. Defending his stance, the Congress leader on Wednesday, 17 November, said in a column for The Indian Express:
The paragraph from the book that has incited public furore reads: "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."
Khurshid's colleague and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had called the controversial portion of the book "factually wrong" and an "exaggeration."
Responding to Azad, Khurshid, in the Indian Express column, states: "Comparison is about similarities, not about identical features, and exaggeration can only be of something that exists as a fact. I am not even inclined to fall back on a video of Azad from some years ago in which he equates Hindutva with ISIS. Are we disagreeing on degrees, not substance, or have times changed?"
Khurshid's house in Nainital was vandalised and set ablaze on Monday, a few days after his book had attracted ire.
"I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?" he had said on Monday.
Making a similar argument in his piece for The Indian Express on Wednesday, Khurshid wrote:
"Having said that Hinduism and Hindutva are two different things for the reason that the latter participates in the killing of innocent persons, what debate survives? The truth is that we have for too long given the forces of Hindutva the freedom to push us around, giving the impression that they have a monopoly of the truth."
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)