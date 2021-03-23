TRP Scam: Lawyer Calls Arnab & Dasgupta’s Chats ‘Banter’

Senior counsel representing ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd Ashok Mundargi on Monday, 22 March, told the Bombay High Court that the WhatsApp chats between Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta were “banter between two close friends”, LiveLaw reported.

Republic TV is run by ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd. A division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale on Monday heard a plea filed by the media company seeking to quash the Mumbai Police’s FIR and the charge sheet filed in the TRP manipulation case.

Mundargi alleged that the probe aims to arrest Goswami and once that was done, the investigation will stop.