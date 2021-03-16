Govt Has No Info on Arnab’s Chat in TRP Case: Kishan Reddy in LS

The Centre has no information about the leak of sensitive information in the purported WhatsApp conversations of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the TRP case, observed Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 16 March.

There were around 500 pages of WhatsApp conversations of ex-CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta’s that was part of the chargesheet, including alleged conversations with Goswami.

The alleged chats includes several controversial conversations between Goswami and Dasgupta, regarding various news events (and Republic’s coverage of them), including the Pulwama attack and the Balakot air strike in February 2019.