‘Treason’: Congress Leaders on Arnab Goswami WhatsApp Chats Row

"The distressing thing for me was that when 40 of our jawans died, someone said 'this is going to be very good for us'. I do not like this language. This is an anti-national act... It's a criminal action, giving official secret information to a journalist. I want to know whether it was the PM of India, home minister, defence minister or NSA who told Goswami... These people call themselves patriots. But there is nothing patriotic about putting our Air Force at risk," Gandhi was quoted at saying a press briefing, after releasing a booklet on the three contentious farm laws.

On Wednesday, Antony made similar points, saying that it is very clear that classified documents concerning national security, concerning the most sensitive and secret airstrikes are with people who are not expected to be authorised to possess such documents.