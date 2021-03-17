‘BJP Like a Kid Who Runs Away After Losing’: Kejriwal on New Bill

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 17 March, appealed to the Centre to take back the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, asking the Modi government to “not cheat people with this legislation”.

Kejriwal addressed a crowd at a protest organised by Aam Aadmi Party at Jantar Mantar in the capital on Wednesday, alleging that the BJP is scared of “AAP’s reach in other states”, noted PTI.

The protest was attended by Delhi ministers, AAP MLAs, and councillors who believed that the new bill undermined their powers as ruling party.



"That is why they are trying to stop our development work in Delhi," Kejriwal said, according to the report.