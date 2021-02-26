As AAP Gains in Guj Civic Polls, Kejriwal in Surat Today for Rally

Soon after the results became clear earlier this week, Kejriwal congratulated the people of Gujarat for "introducing a new kind of politics."

"The Aam Aadmi Party has performed brilliantly in Gujarat's municipal elections. Gujarat has introduced honest and work-oriented politics," he said.

Meanwhile, AAP's Gujarat in-charge Gulab Singh had reportedly said, "Before the 2022 Assembly election, AAP will take to the streets to expose the BJP's corruption. AAP will emerge as a strong opposition party across Gujarat, as the party will win many more seats in the rural local body polls."