As AAP Gains in Guj Civic Polls, Kejriwal in Surat Today for Rally

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Gujarat's Surat on Friday, 26 February, for a roadshow after the Aam Aadmi Party’s electoral success in its debut civic body polls in the state.
The AAP made inroads into Gujarat after securing 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation.
The AAP contested the Gujarat civic polls for the first time with 470 candidates.
With the AAP’s performance, the party that lost out was the Congress, with 25 of the 27 seats that the former bagged, being previously held by the latter.
Soon after the results became clear earlier this week, Kejriwal congratulated the people of Gujarat for "introducing a new kind of politics."
"The Aam Aadmi Party has performed brilliantly in Gujarat's municipal elections. Gujarat has introduced honest and work-oriented politics," he said.
Meanwhile, AAP's Gujarat in-charge Gulab Singh had reportedly said, "Before the 2022 Assembly election, AAP will take to the streets to expose the BJP's corruption. AAP will emerge as a strong opposition party across Gujarat, as the party will win many more seats in the rural local body polls."
