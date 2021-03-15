Farmers Stop Building Homes Near Singhu After FIRs by Haryana Cops

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the ‘anti-farm law’ protests, on Sunday asked the agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at Delhi's border points where they have been camping since November last year. The SKM’s statement comes in the wake of Haryana Police registering two separate cases against farmers for allegedly raising a concrete wall and digging a borewell on National Highway-44 in the state’s Sonipat district, close to Delhi's Singhu border protest site.
The Haryana Police registered the two complaints on Sunday, 14 March. The Kisan Social Army had started constructing permanent shelters at Delhi's Tikri border to protect agitators from the scorching heat.
Kumar added that the cases were lodged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code based on complaints from the National Highways Authority of India and the local civic authorities, noted the report.
Speaking to ANI, Kisan Social Army leader Anil Malik had said: “These houses are strong and permanent just like the will of the farmers.” Construction was also taking place along the Shahjahanpur and Ghazipur borders.
The SKM’s decision was shared in a statement put out after a Morcha meeting, which had 32 farmer unions in attendance, reported PTI.
The statement added that a delegation of several SKM leaders had been undertaking yatras in support of the farmers’ demands in many states such as West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Uttarakhand, urging voters not to vote for “anti-farmer BJP”.
On Sunday, SKM delegates addressed mahapanchayats at Singur and Asansol in West Bengal. So far, 147 farmers have been released on bail out of the 151 arrested in connection to the Republic Day tractor rally violence, the report added.
Farmer Unions have received international support for their movement, with the latest being a debate in the United Kingdom's House of Commons about the farmers’ protests and freedom of Press in India. SKM added in their statement that an e-petition is collecting signatures before the House of Representatives in Australia.
Farmer leaders believe that the ongoing protests have made “farmers visible once again” and brought them back in focus.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), meanwhile, said they would continue their agitation as long as required. “We are completely prepared. Unless and until the government listens to us and meets our demands, we shall not move from here,” Tikait told news agency PTI.
Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws along different borders of the national capital for over three months now. They recently celebrated 100 days of the protests.
Farmers’ unions have also called for a complete ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 26 March on the occasion of the completion of four months since the protests began on the borders of the national capital.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
