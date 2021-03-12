Bus Row: Gadkari Sends Defamation Notice to 2 Foreign Media Firms

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has slapped a defamation notice on Sveriges Television (SVT), a Swedish media outlet and ZDF, a German broadcaster on Thursday, 11 March, over the Scania bus row.

According to an investigation by three media outlets along with an internal probe by the truck and bus maker, Swedish bus manufacturer Scania allegedly paid bribes to win bus contracts in India.

The media outlets had put out a report detailing an alleged transaction between the bus maker and a company said to have ties with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's sons. The report alleged that a luxury bus called Metrolink HD was gifted by Scania for Gadkari’s daughter’s wedding in Nagpur in 2016.