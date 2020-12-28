Tesla to ‘Start Operations’ in India in Early 2021: Nitin Gadkari

Electric vehicle company Tesla is expected to launch in India in 2021, according to Union minister Nitin Gadkari. The statement comes two months after Tesla CEO Elon Musk had made a similar commitment about the car company coming to the country “for sure” in 2021.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Monday, during an interaction with The Indian Express, said that US clean energy and electric vehicle company Tesla will “start operations” in India in early 2021.

According to the report, Gadkari said Tesla will start operations first with sales and then maybe look at assembly and manufacturing based on the response to the cars. “India is going to become a number 1 manufacturing hub for auto in five years,” he added.