SC Dismisses Andhra CM Jagan’s Complaint Against Justice NV Ramana

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 24 March, dismissed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s complaint against Justice NV Ramana, next in line to be the Chief Justice of India. In October last year, Jagan Mohad Reddy had written an explosive letter to Chief Justice SA Bobde alleging that Justice Ramana has been “influencing” the functioning of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, to act in favour of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The apex court said that the complaint was considered and was dismissed through an ‘in-house procedure’. The details of the proceedings will, however, remain confidential.