Chief Justice SA Bobde Recommends Justice Ramana as Successor

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde has recommended the appointment of Justice NV Ramana as the 48th CJI.

A recommendation letter by CJI Bobde, who is set to retire on 23 April, has been sent to the Union Law Ministry.

Justice Ramana is the senior-most judge in the apex court after CJI Bobde. After being appointed, he will remain the chief justice till 26 August 2022.