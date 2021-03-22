Deshmukh Row Reaches Parliament: Shiv Sena Walks Out of Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday, 22 March, had been adjourned till 2 pm after uproar over corruption allegations of Maharashtra’s Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh. The matter was also raised in the Lok Sabha.

BJP leaders, including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, spoke in the Rajya Sabha while Chairman Venkaiah Naidu instructed that TV broadcast be stopped.

Javadekar addressed the media after the session adjourned and said, “ Never before had the world seen a bomb being planted by police. Is this normal? This is an extraordinary issue. The CM has no right to continue in his position. What does it show if his trustworthy personnel plants bomb, as alleged by ATS?”