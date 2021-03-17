Ambani Case Row: Param Bir Singh Removed As Mumbai Police Chief

.While the case was evetually handed over to the CBI, Singh has till date backed the investigation of the Mumbai police in the matter, that came under scrutiny for alleged lapses.

During his tenure, Singh unearthed the alleged fake TRP scam case involving journalist Arnab Goswami and Republic TV. In this case too, Singh faced backlash from the BJP-led Opposition for alleged vendetta against Goswami with the backing of the Shiv Sena.

Singh has also been in the eye of the storm amid the MVA government’s tussle with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and the Mumbai police handling the abetment of suicide case of architect Anvay Naik in association with the Raigad Police, in which Goswami is one of the prime accused.

While the Sena and the MVA government has backed Singh all along, the bomb scare case and his alleged proximity to Vaze, who has been arrested in the case, has proved to be the nail in the coffin for his post as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.